Sotera Health Appoints Christopher Simon to the Board of Directors

August 1, 2024 | 
CLEVELAND, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced today it has appointed Christopher Simon as a new independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Simon will serve as a member of the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

For approximately the past eight years, Mr. Simon has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company, as well as a member of Haemonetics’ Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Simon served as a Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, a strategy and management consulting firm, where he led the Global Medical Products Practice. Prior to his career at McKinsey & Company, Mr. Simon served in commercial and operating roles at Baxter Healthcare Corporation, now Baxter International Inc., a healthcare company, and as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in Korea and with the 1st Ranger Battalion. He brings more than 30 years of experience in helping businesses transform and grow.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to our Board of Directors,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health. “Chris’s leadership experience as a public company CEO and his extensive commercial and strategic experience in the life sciences industry will serve as tremendous assets as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Simon also currently serves on the board of directors of AdvaMed, a global trade association of companies that develop, produce, manufacture and market medical technologies. Mr. Simon earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

