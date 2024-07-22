SHINE Technologies Showcases FLARE™, the World’s Most Powerful Continuous Fusion Neutron System

FLARE enables faster, more comprehensive radiation effects testing to better protect national security, including mission critical components and infrastructure

JANESVILLE, Wis., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a next-generation fusion company, will showcase FLARE ™, the world’s most powerful continuous fusion neutron system, at the IEEE Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects Conference (NRSEC) and at the Technology of Fusion Energy Meeting (TOFE). FLARE, which stands for “Fusion Linear Accelerator for Radiation Effects,” supports critical applications in aerospace, defense and energy – including fusion research – by providing necessary radiation for advanced testing of electronics and materials. FLARE also supports national security programs by strengthening the survivability of strategic defense systems. It significantly reduces irradiation times to reach test objectives, expanding the defense and aerospace industries’ capacity to test their systems in pursuit of force readiness, sustainability, and new system deployment.

Until now, determining how much radiation our defense systems can withstand before they are disrupted or destroyed has been laborious and time-intensive. The Department of Defense provides a strategic deterrence umbrella for the homeland and to protect deployed forces, allies and partners. However, sensitive microelectronics used in defense systems could be vulnerable to high levels of radiation, whether caused by long-term cumulative effects or single-event, high-energy disturbances. These defense and satellite systems require radiation effects testing to help lessen those risks by examining the reliability of their components before they are deployed in missions.

FLARE can complete tests in hours that would typically take weeks with other test facilities, allowing for shorter development cycles. This allows for faster iteration in developing radiation-hardened components, allowing the US to meet stricter timelines, and rapidly respond to challenges or threats.

FLARE delivers the highest steady-state 14 MeV neutron source in the industry for radiation-hardened microelectronics and fusion component testing. It’s also the brightest steady-state DT fusion neutron source in the world for radiation effects testing. The technology works by using high-energy fusion neutrons produced by nuclear fusion of deuterium with tritium and can produce an unprecedented 50 trillion neutrons per second.

“FLARE will be critical to protecting national security and promoting the safety of our country,” said Greg Piefer, CEO and founder of SHINE. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of advanced radiation effects testing, which will help ensure next-generation defense systems are prepared to operate in challenging environments. At the same time, we’re proving the practical value of our fusion program, and further advancing fusion technology for even bigger roles in defense, healthcare, and clean energy generation.”

SHINE has provided services to Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and Defense Industrial Base customers since August 2023. FLARE is available for continued deployment to government customers, private industry, and multinational companies in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure and energy sectors.

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

SHINE’s fusion expertise drives innovation across multiple sectors, from advanced radiation testing for aerospace and defense to medical isotope production and sustainable energy solutions. Simultaneously, SHINE is pioneering solutions in healthcare, producing essential medical isotopes like lutetium-177 and soon, molybdenum-99 for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

Looking to the future, SHINE is leveraging its fusion knowledge to tackle complex energy challenges, including the potential for nuclear waste recycling and clean energy generation. With this comprehensive approach, SHINE continues to push the boundaries of fusion technology, driving advancements that promise to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

