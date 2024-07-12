Shenzhen Hosts the 2nd AGP&DTx Summit Forum: Advancing Digital Therapeutics in Diabetes Management

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- On July 5th, the 2nd Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) & Digital Therapeutics (DTx), led by the National Innovation Center for Advanced Medical Devices, sponsored by China AGP and DTx Digital Therapeutics R&D Center (“R&D Center”), co-sponsored by Shenzhen SIBIONICS Technology Co., Ltd. (“SIBIONICS”), took place in Shenzhen, China. Domestic and overseas healthcare experts converged at the Summit Forum to explore the application of AGP in precision diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, and digital therapeutics during the decision-making process of clinical practice worldwide.

The Summit Forum, hosted by Professor Ji Linong, initiator of the China AGP&DTx R&D Center and clinical professor at Peking University People’s Hospital, featured top endocrinology experts from Slovenia, Australia, Saudi Arabia Serbia, Turkey, Algeria, and beyond. Experts explored critical topics including AGP consensus, the Chinese diabetes patient database, artificial pancreas system, and digital health management. They also discussed the latest advancements in diabetes management technology and their practical applications in clinical practice.

At the conference, Professor Andrej Janež, Head of the Department of Endocrinology at the Ljubljana University Medical Centre in Slovenia, highlighted China’s advancements in AGP clinical practice. He remarked, “They’ve developed an AGP training program, and they’re moving into the area of researching and using AI to enhance diagnosis and guide treatment decisions, leading to better diabetes care and facilitating AGP applications.”

To integrate global resources and drive innovation in diabetes diagnosis and treatment, the International Consortium for AGP&DTx R&D was founded at this forum. This initiative aims to standardize AGP clinical applications globally and provide a platform for international collaboration and knowledge sharing to elevate diabetes diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is committed to the R&D and industrialization of implantable medical devices. By merging cutting-edge CGM technology with designs centered around diabetes patients, SIBIONICS strives to push the boundaries of what’s possible in personalized diabetes management solutions. With over 1,000,000 users globally, SIBIONICS is now a beacon of reliability and innovation in diabetes management.

