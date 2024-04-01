SUBSCRIBE
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK) today announced that company management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024.

AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024.

Presentation Details
Conference: 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst Gil Blum, Ph.D.
Presenter: Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Date: April 8, 2024
Time: 1:30-2:10 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, (“ARC®”), platform are designed to simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules with a single therapeutic. The Company’s lead SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1 trials. Shattuck has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and of complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor & Media Contact:
Conor Richardson
Vice President of Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com


Primary Logo

Events North Carolina
