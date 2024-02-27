SUBSCRIBE
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the panel discussion will be available under the “Investors and News” section of Seres’ website. A replay of the presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. Seres’ lead program, VOWST™, obtained U.S. FDA approval in April 2023 as the first orally administered microbiome therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI and is being commercialized in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

