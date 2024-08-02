Sensitech Completes Acquisition of Berlinger & Co. Monitoring Solutions Expanding Life Sciences Cold Chain Solutions

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation, on behalf of its Sensitech business, a world leader in supply chain visibility, has completed its acquisition of the Monitoring Solutions business of Berlinger & Co. AG, a Swiss family-owned company that specializes in innovative and customized solutions for monitoring temperature-sensitive goods in the pharmaceutical and life science, clinical trial and global health segments. Sensitech is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

“This successful acquisition marks a strategic milestone for Sensitech, creating comprehensive and differentiated cold chain monitoring and visibility solutions for the pharma and life sciences industry,” said Bhasker Kaushal, Vice President & General Manager, Sensitech and Refrigeration Aftermarket. “We are excited to welcome the Berlinger team as our new colleagues and look forward to bringing together the best of Berlinger and Sensitech to enable our customers’ cold chains to become more connected, automated, intelligent and sustainable.”

Berlinger expands Sensitech’s end-to-end cold chain monitoring portfolio with a suite of innovative solutions, including high-quality proprietary conventional and real-time monitoring, value-added software and analytics capabilities. Additionally, it broadens Sensitech’s addressable market reach into adjacent segments of stationary monitoring and global health.

The Monitoring Solutions business of Berlinger includes approximately 85 employees operating in Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States.

Lenz & Staehelin provided external legal counsel in this transaction.

About Sensitech

Contact: Amanda Sech 561-365-2879 Amanda.Sech@Carrier.com

is a world leader in supply chain visibility. Our innovative monitoring products and services help to maintain the quality and integrity of our customers’ valuable products at every step in their journey, all around the world. For 30 years, leading companies in the food, pharmaceutical, industrial, consumer goods, and other industries have relied on Sensitech to help protect their products. Sensitech is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visitor follow Sensitech on Facebook at., on Xand LinkedIn at

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensitech-completes-acquisition-of-berlinger--co-monitoring-solutions-expanding-life-sciences-cold-chain-solutions-302212754.html

SOURCE Sensitech Inc.