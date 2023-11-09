Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 4:45pm to 5:15pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

