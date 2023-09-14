SUBSCRIBE
BioCapital

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

September 14, 2023 | 
1 min read

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually.

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5406
Investors@senseonics.com

Source: Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Events Maryland
