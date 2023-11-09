Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Recent Highlights & Accomplishments:

Generated revenue of $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023

Announced the last patient completion of the 365-day ENHANCE Pivotal Clinical Study adult cohort

Launched with our global commercial partner Ascensia Diabetes Care, a new direct to consumer U.S. advertising campaign, ‘The CGM for Real Life’ to increase awareness of Eversense’s unique benefits

Entered into a $50 million non-dilutive loan facility with Hercules Capital, Inc. and drew down an initial $25 million, further strengthening the balance sheet

“The third quarter was marked by milestones across our development programs, commercial collaboration with Ascensia, and continued progress in strengthening our balance sheet,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “Completing the adult cohort of the ENHANCE 365-day pivotal trial, launching a new advertising campaign and finalizing a new loan facility all help position us to advance our plans to grow adoption of Eversense, the world’s only long term CGM.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results:

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $6.1 million compared to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. U.S. revenue was $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period, and revenue outside the U.S. was $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2023 gross profit of $1.2 million increased from $0.8 million in gross profit for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase to revenue as volumes increased.

Third quarter 2023 sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses increased by $0.1 million year-over-year, to $7.4 million. The consistency was the result of efforts to manage other general and administrative costs across the organization.

Third quarter 2023 research and development expenses increased by $1.8 million year-over-year, to $12.8 million. The increase was primarily due to investments in our product pipeline for development and clinical trials of next generation technologies.

Net loss was $24.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $60.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in the third quarter of 2022. Net income increased by $36.3 million due to the accounting for embedded derivatives, fair value adjustments and the exchange of a portion of the 2025 notes.

Cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments were $125.4 million and outstanding indebtedness was $45.8 million as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Financial Outlook

Senseonics expects full year 2023 global net revenue to be at the midpoint of the $20 million to $24 million range.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense®, Eversense® XL and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including the revenue projections under “2023 Financial Outlook,” statements about the commercial launch of Eversense® E3, statements regarding increasing patient access and patient and provider adoption, statements regarding advancing development programs and the pipeline, statements regarding strengthening the Eversense® brand, and other statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “projects,” “will,” “planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the commercial launch of Eversense® E3 CGM system and commercial expansion of the Eversense product, uncertainties inherent in the expansion of Ascensia Diabetes Care’s U.S. salesforce and its commercial initiatives, uncertainties inherent in partnering with the Nurse Practitioner Group and that partner’s assumption of certain clinical and administrative activities, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties inherent in the development and registration of new technology, uncertainties relating to the current economic environment and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and Senseonics’ other filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics’ views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics’ views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,759 $ 35,793 Short term investments, net 69,648 108,222 Accounts receivable, net 701 127 Accounts receivable, net - related parties 2,749 2,324 Inventory, net 9,726 7,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,557 7,428 Total current assets 146,140 161,200 Deposits and other assets 6,991 3,108 Long term investments, net — 12,253 Property and equipment, net 934 1,112 Total assets $ 154,065 $ 177,673 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,669 $ 419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,356 14,616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities, related parties 277 837 Note payable, current portion, net — 15,579 Derivative liability, current portion — 20 Total current liabilities 17,302 31,471 Long-term debt and notes payables, net 40,485 56,383 Derivative liabilities 245 52,050 Other liabilities 6,312 2,689 Total liabilities 64,344 142,593 Preferred stock and additional paid-in-capital, subject to possible redemption: $0.001 par value per share; 12,000 shares and 12,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 37,656 37,656 Total temporary equity 37,656 37,656 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 900,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 528,176,273 shares and 479,637,138 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 528 480 Additional paid-in capital 903,665 806,488 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59 ) (678 ) Accumulated deficit (852,069 ) (808,866 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 52,065 (2,576 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 154,065 $ 177,673

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 426 $ 126 $ 1,176 $ 555 Revenue, net - related parties 5,671 4,496 13,184 10,263 Total revenue 6,097 4,622 14,360 10,818 Cost of sales 4,925 3,866 12,358 8,711 Gross profit 1,172 756 2,002 2,107 Expenses: Research and development expenses 12,769 10,985 38,003 28,088 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,425 7,340 22,598 23,785 Operating loss (19,022 ) (17,569 ) (58,599 ) (49,766 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,460 544 3,879 878 Gain (Loss) on fair value adjustment of option — (8,592 ) — 41,333 Exchange related gain (loss), net (4,569 ) — 14,207 — Interest expense (2,425 ) (4,801 ) (9,388 ) (13,806 ) Gain (Loss) on change in fair value of derivatives 438 (28,948 ) 6,505 152,169 Impairment cost, net — (984 ) — (138 ) Other income (expense) 15 (41 ) 194 (112 ) Total other (expense) income, net (5,081 ) (42,822 ) 15,397 180,324 Net (Loss) Income (24,103 ) (60,391 ) (43,202 ) 130,558 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 61 (57 ) 619 (973 ) Total other comprehensive gain (loss) 61 (57 ) 619 (973 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (24,042 ) $ (60,448 ) $ (42,583 ) $ 129,585 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.28 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 592,452,262 472,475,747 552,703,546 464,244,736 Diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 592,452,262 472,475,747 552,703,546 608,345,713

