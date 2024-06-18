Seaport Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Executives to Management Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seaport Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Antony Loebel, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Development, and Lana Gladstein, J.D., as General Counsel. Seaport’s senior leadership team also includes Steven M. Paul, M.D., Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors; Daphne Zohar, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member; Eric Green, MBA, Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Chen, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

“I’m delighted to welcome two more outstanding members to our senior executive team. As we design and run studies to advance our clinical-stage pipeline of novel therapeutics focused on important mental health conditions, Tony’s deep understanding of neuropsychiatric drug development builds on our team’s distinct advantages,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seaport. “We are rapidly growing our company and Lana’s experience across all facets of legal, including corporate governance, transactions, and IP, will be an important resource to Seaport. I’m thrilled to have both Tony and Lana onboard.”

Dr. Loebel was most recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company focused on CNS drug development and commercialization, from 2019 to 2023. He served as the company’s Chief Medical Officer from 2011 to 2019. Dr. Loebel was instrumental in the growth of Sunovion from a small to mid-size company with over $2.5 billion in net revenue. He played a key role in the development and commercialization of LATUDA® for the treatment of patients with bipolar depression and schizophrenia, with the product achieving commercial success in the U.S. and globally under his leadership. Other products developed and approved under Dr. Loebel’s leadership included APTIOM® for partial-onset seizures and KYNMOBI® for the treatment of “OFF” episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to Sunovion, Dr. Loebel’s industry experience included drug development and medical affairs roles at Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma America and Pfizer, Inc. A board-certified psychiatrist, Dr. Loebel is a Fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and a Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. He has received multiple recognitions and awards including the International Society of CNS Drug Development’s 20th Anniversary Award for a consistent track record of innovation and leadership in CNS drug development in 2022. He was also named to PharmaVOICE’s list of “100 Most Inspiring People” in 2013 and 2019. He received his M.D. from the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“I’m excited to join Daphne, Steve and the rest of the incredible team at Seaport to help further advance its robust pipeline of important neuropsychiatric medicines,” said Dr. Loebel. “We have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference for the millions of people struggling with serious mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.”

Lana Gladstein joins Seaport as General Counsel with over two decades of legal expertise, including corporate governance, navigating M&A transactions, licensing and partnerships, and intellectual property matters. Most recently, she was the Group General Counsel at APRINOIA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases. Her prior roles include Chief Legal Officer at Recipharm (Americas), Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm), and Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Officer at Brammer Bio, (acquired by Thermo Fisher for $1.7 billion). Prior to Brammer Bio, Ms. Gladstein was a partner at Pepper Hamilton (now Troutman Pepper) and Nutter, and held previous positions at Goodwin and Nixon Peabody, where she advised life science companies on corporate and intellectual property matters. She holds a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and a B.A. in biology from Brandeis University.

“I am humbled and thrilled to be joining the team at Seaport,” said Ms. Gladstein. “This is a team with an incredible track record of achievement and an unwavering commitment to advancing innovative therapeutics for patients. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build upon Seaport’s strong legal foundation and support its continued growth.”

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary GlyphTM technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and are guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240618657047/en/