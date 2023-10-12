SUBSCRIBE
Seagen to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

October 12, 2023 
1 min read

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seagen, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Given the previously announced agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc., Seagen will not be hosting a conference call.

About Seagen

Founded 25 years ago, Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes targeted cancer therapeutics, with antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) at our core. Our colleagues work together with urgency to improve and extend the lives of people living with cancer. An ADC technology trailblazer, approximately one-third of FDA-approved and marketed ADCs use Seagen technology. Seagen is headquartered in Bothell, Washington and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and across Europe. For additional information, visit www.seagen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors
Douglas Maffei, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
(425) 527-4881
dmaffei@seagen.com

For Media
David Caouette
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(310) 430-3476
dcaouette@seagen.com

Source: Seagen Inc.

Earnings Events Washington State
