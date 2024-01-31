Savara to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will be participating at the following investor healthcare conferences:

Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

February 7, 2024 at 8:30am PT/ 11:30am ET

Fireside Chat

St. Regis Hotel, New York City, NY

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 13, 2024 at 7:40am PT / 10:40am ET

Corporate Presentation

Virtual Conference

A webcast of each presentation will be available through the Investors page of Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

