SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Savara to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2023 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT.

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2023 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Savara’s website at www.savarapharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ and will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

Contacts

Savara Inc. IR & PR
Anne Erickson
anne.erickson@savarapharma.com
(512) 851-1366

Source: Savara Inc.

Events Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac