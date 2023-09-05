Savara to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

LANGHORNE, Pa.--()--(Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2023 at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Savara’s website atand will be archived for 90 days.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905327635/en/