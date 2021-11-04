Sana Biotechnology to Present Pre-Clinical Data at 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that data will be presented during four poster presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held both in person in Atlanta, GA and virtually from Sunday, December 11 to Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

“We are excited to share data at ASH that showcase scientific advancements from our in vivo CAR T and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T cell programs,” said Steve Harr, Sana’s President and CEO. “These presentations and publications mark the growth of our science and our continued progress toward the clinic, as we intend to file our first IND as early as next year. We celebrate our scientists as they work toward our mission of creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients.”

Data on the progress of several of Sana’s programs were outlined in abstracts for poster presentations, which were made available to the public online today. Information about when the full posters will be available to ASH conference participants is outlined below.

Engineered hypoimmune allogeneic CAR T cells exhibit innate and adaptive immune evasion even after sensitization in humanized mice and retain potent anti-tumor activity

Abstract 1690 (Poster Presentation)

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster I The session opens for viewing on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Presentations are on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET for in-person participants in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5. Presenter: Sonja Schrepfer

In addition, this abstract will be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

In vivo delivery of a CD20 CAR using a CD8-targeted fusosome in Southern pig-tail macaques (M. nemestrina) results in B cell depletion

Abstract 2769 (Poster Presentation)

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II The session opens for viewing on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Presentations are on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET for in-person participants in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5. Presenter: Terry Fry

In addition, this abstract will be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

CD4-targeted fusosomes are capable of transducing resting T helper cells to generate highly potent CAR T cells

Abstract 2942 (Poster Presentation)

Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II The session opens for viewing on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Presentations are on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET for in-person participants in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5. Presenter: Christie Ciarlo

In addition, this abstract will be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

Specificity of CD8-targeted fusosomes in human PBMCs using single cell RNA and T cell receptor sequencing

Abstract 3983 (Poster Presentation)

Session Name: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster III. The session opens for viewing on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Presentations are on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET for in-person participants in the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5. Presenter: Hina Iftikhar

In addition, this abstract will be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood, the journal of the American Society of Hematology.

Abstracts are available online on the ASH meeting website as of November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Learn more at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 320 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

