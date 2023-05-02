Sana Biotechnology Announces the Acceptance of Six Abstracts for Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from the fusogen platform have been accepted for presentation, including two oral presentations, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting taking place May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Oral Presentations:

Title: A Novel Technique to Detect Peripheral Blood CAR+ T Cells Using RNAscope In Situ Hybridization (ISH) in Non-Human Primates and Mice Summary: A novel cell-block method can be used to detect circulating CAR T cells in preclinical studies by evaluating the expression of Woodchuck Hepatitis Virus Posttranscriptional Regulatory Element (WPRE) by Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in lieu of flow cytometry or PCR. Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies: Bio Distribution Session Location: Petree Hall C Session Date/Time: Friday, May 19, 2023; 3:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 240 Title: Target Cell and Tissue Specificity of a Novel CD8-Targeted Fusosome for Direct In Vivo Delivery of CD19 or a CD20 CAR to CD8+ T Cells Summary: A panel of in vitro studies confirmed cell-specific transduction, CAR Expression, and target cell killing, supporting safe in vivo administration of Sana’s novel CD8-directed fusosomes for CAR T therapies. Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies: In Vitro and In Vivo Safety Session Location: Petree Hall C Session Date/Time: Saturday, May 20, 2023; 8:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PT Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT Abstract Number: 317

Poster Presentations:

Title: Advancements in Manufacturing of CD8-Targeted Fusosomes Enhance Transduction of Resting T Cells In Vitro and In Vivo Summary: Process improvements were made to the manufacturing of Sana’s CD8 targeted fusosome for in vivo CAR T therapy, resulting in enhanced resting T cell transduction and in vitro and in vivo tumor killing. Session: Wednesday Poster Session Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2023; 12:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 760 Title: Temsirolimus and IL-7 Treatment Synergistically Increase Primary Resting CD8+ T Cell Transduction with CD8-Targeted Fusosomes and Enhance CD19CAR Expression Summary: The use of IL-7 and Rapamycin analogs (Rapalogs) with Sana’s CD8 targeted fusosomes is able to increase fusosome potency and improves the ability to deliver a therapeutic CAR transgene. Session: Thursday Poster Session Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2022; 12:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 1058 Title: In Vivo Delivery of Genetic Payloads to Human Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells Summary: A robust strategy for establishing basal access and achieving efficient and specific in vivo delivery of genetic payloads to human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPC) was established. Session: Thursday Poster Session Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023; 12:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 1017 Title: The Retargeted Universal Fusosome: A Modular Approach to Generate Fusosomes for Targeted Gene Delivery Summary: A modular approach to developing retargetable fusosomes decouples production and targeting, offering an efficient method to identify potent candidates for cell-specific gene delivery. Session: Thursday Poster Session Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023; 12:00 p.m. PT Abstract Number: 970

The ASGCT abstracts are available to the public at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

