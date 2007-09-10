SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RXi Pharmaceuticals Licenses RNA Chemistry Technologies from TriLink BioTechnologies

September 10, 2007 | 
1 min read

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a subsidiary of Cytrx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with privately-held TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. to exclusively license three RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry technologies for all therapeutic RNAi applications. The agreement includes rights to sublicense a patented RNA linker technology, a patent application on novel RNAi compositions and a novel, undisclosed chemistry approach that has potential to improve existing RNAi compounds.

Alliances
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
External view of Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Deals
Lilly, Haya Ink Potential $1B Drug Discovery Deal to Target Obesity and Metabolic Conditions
September 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are targeted medicines that deliver chemotherapy agents to cancer cells 3d rendering
Business
Eisai Assumes Sole Responsibility for ADC After Collaboration With BMS Ends
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Business
Lilly Teams With OpenAI to Tackle Threat of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of Roche's facility in Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Business
Roche Inks Potential $1.8B Deal With Ascidian to Develop RNA Exon Therapies
June 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen