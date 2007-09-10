RXi Pharmaceuticals Licenses RNA Chemistry Technologies from TriLink BioTechnologies

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a subsidiary of Cytrx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with privately-held TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. to exclusively license three RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry technologies for all therapeutic RNAi applications. The agreement includes rights to sublicense a patented RNA linker technology, a patent application on novel RNAi compositions and a novel, undisclosed chemistry approach that has potential to improve existing RNAi compounds.