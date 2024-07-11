RTI Surgical appoints Chad Croasdale as Chief Commercial Officer

ALACHUA, Fla., July 10, 2024; RTI Surgical (“RTI” or “the Company”), a leading CDMO pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine, announced today the appointment of Chad Croasdale as Chief Commercial Officer.

Chad has more than 20 years of commercial and financial experience in the medical technology industry. As a member of RTI’s executive team, he will oversee the Company’s growth strategy and corporate development.

Prior to joining RTI, Chad served as President and Chief Commercial Officer of 270Surgical. Previously, he spent more than 18 years at Stryker in roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing, eventually serving as VP and General Manager of Stryker Communications, Endoscopy, where he oversaw the Communications Business Unit and drove commercial, sales, and R&D operations. Chad began his healthcare career as a physical therapist, specializing in sports medicine. He holds a BA in Psychology from Hobart College and an MS in Physical Therapy from Widener University.

Olivier Visa, President and Chief Executive Officer, RTI Surgical, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chad to RTI. His extensive experience in driving commercial success will be invaluable as we continue to establish ourselves as the CDMO partner of choice in regenerative medicine, leveraging our unique portfolio of xenograft and allograft biomaterials to improve patient outcomes.”

Chad Croasdale, Chief Commercial Officer, RTI Surgical, commented: “I am excited to join RTI Surgical, a company with a strong reputation for its commitment to quality, innovation and patients, and a clear strategy for growth. I look forward to working with the team and our OEM partners to develop biomaterials and expand our reach to even more patients.”

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical (RTI) is a leading regenerative medicine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs. We are expert partners to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), working with them to identify clinical problems and develop customized solutions that promote healing, accelerate recovery, and help prevent complications. Using our extensive portfolio of biological materials, we focus on specialized clinical segments, including breast and plastic surgery, sports medicine and orthopedics, and neuro and spine surgery. Headquartered in Alachua, Florida, RTI has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.rtix.com/en_us

