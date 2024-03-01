SUBSCRIBE
ROME Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

March 1, 2024 | 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the dark genome to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases, today announced that Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D., President, CEO and Co-founder of ROME, and other members of the ROME Senior Leadership Team will participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ROME
ROME Therapeutics is developing novel therapies for a range of serious diseases, including autoimmune disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration, by illuminating the role of the dark genome — the vast genomic expanse beyond the traditional genes, which includes virus-like repetitive elements and non-coding sequences — in human health and disease. Leveraging the company’s unprecedented data sciences platform, ROME has built a deep pipeline of therapies targeting the dark genome. To lead this exploration, ROME has assembled a team of world-class leaders in drug discovery and development across immunology, oncology, chemistry, and machine learning. ROME is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit www.rometx.com.

Contacts

Investor
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com

Media
Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

Source: ROME Therapeutics

