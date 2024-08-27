SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) (“Rezolute” or the “Company”), a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 9-11, 2024

Event: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 17-19, 2024

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conferences. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright and Cantor representatives.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company’s antibody therapy, RZ358 (ersodetug), is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (cHI) and tumor hyperinsulinism (tHI).

Contacts:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy After Negative Adcomm
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin