Revolution Medicines to Provide Update on RMC-6236 Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Clinical Program on July 15, 2024

July 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will host an investor webcast to provide an update on its RMC-6236 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) clinical development program. Speakers will include members of Revolution Medicines’ management team, along with Brian M. Wolpin, M.D., M.P.H., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center and Robert T. & Judith B. Hale Chair in Pancreatic Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 15, 2024. To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the event.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities include its RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

CONTACT: Media & Investor Contact Erin Graves 650-779-0136 egraves@revmed.com

California
