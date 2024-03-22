SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (RMHI) Announces Study Update Results Utilizing Retrieve Dx ™ Software

March 22, 2024 | 
2 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J. , March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (RMHI), the developer of Retrieve Dx, a real-time, cloud-based CDI (Clinical Documentation Integrity) application that improves physician documentation, today announced a study showing a substantial increase in documented diagnoses using the Retrieve software. In this updated study, 10,542 patient charts were analyzed, and 12,506 additional comorbidities and diagnoses were identified using the Retrieve Dx software solution.

With the simple push of a button, Retrieve Dx presents comorbidities to the physician’s computer screen for validation and potential inclusion in the patient’s record (if deemed necessary by the attending physician) for more complete medical documentation of the patient.

The significance of these results is two-fold. Firstly, an increased number of documented comorbidities (comorbidity capture rate) positively influences the Case Mix Index (CMI), a critical measure that reflects the complexity of cases treated at the institution. This index directly impacts reimbursement levels. Secondly, Retrieve saw a substantial reduction in physician queries. These queries, which typically demand clinicians to revisit and revise patient records, have been a source of additional work, workflow disruptions, and contribute to physician burnout.

According to Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve and Past President of the American College of Emergency Physicians, “Our software has performed very well. This further validates our claim that Retrieve Dx not only enhances the documentation of existing comorbidities and additional diagnoses but also elevates the quality of documentation. These results prove, that over an extended period of time, hospitals can anticipate increased revenue due to the implementation of Retrieve Dx.”

About Retrieve Medical, Inc.
Retrieve Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the delivery of patient care through advanced software solutions. With a focus on empowering physicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy, Retrieve’s proprietary platform is poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry. Retrieve’s software seamlessly integrates with Epic Systems and Oracle Cerner, two of the world’s leading electronic medical record providers.

For additional information on Retrieve Medical visit the website at www.retrievemedical.com or email info@retrievemedical.com.

Contact info:
Thomas Swon, Vice President
Retrieve Medical, Inc.
908-705-6939
tswon@retrievemedical.com


New Jersey
