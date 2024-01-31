SUBSCRIBE
restor3d to Debut New Foot & Ankle Offerings at ACFAS Annual Meeting

January 31, 2024 | 
3 min read

Attendees at this year’s American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida will be the first to see restor3d’s newest Foot & Ankle offerings.

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Attendees at this year’s American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Conference in Tampa, Florida will be the first to see restor3d’s newest Foot & Ankle offerings. The launch includes the patient-specific Total Talus Replacement System and the highly anticipated line extension to the Kinos Axiom® Total Ankle Replacement System, the Kinos X-Stem, Tall featuring a unique Right Angle Drill for controlled stem preparation.

“restor3d is dedicated to providing personalized care to every patient. Launching the Total Talus Replacement is a critical step towards distinctive patient-specific solutions for treating complex foot and ankle pathologies. The system is a culmination of innovation in design automation driven by AI, advanced 3D printing manufacturing of Cobalt Chrome alloy, and is backed by robust clinical evidence.” said Ken Gall, Co-founder, and Chief Commercial Officer of restor3d.

Jason Miller, DPM of Paoli, PA comments “restor3d’s patient-specific Total Talus Replacement is the solution for enhanced personalization in the most comprehensive indications on the market for treatment of talar dysfunction, providing optional suture attachments for soft tissue reconstruction.”

The addition of the X-Stem, Tall Tibial component to the Kinos Axiom Total Ankle portfolio is the first of many new offerings restor3d will be releasing this year to offer surgeons the most robust Total Ankle system on the market. “Without violating the hindfoot or tibial anterior cortex through your anterior approach, the X-Stem provides enhanced tibial fixation through the height of the stem featuring TIDAL Technology,” states Dr. John Lewis, MD of Louisville, KY.

ACFAS attendees have opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand. Visit restor3d Booth #931 in the exhibit hall or join Dr. Jason Miller, DPM Friday evening to Reimagine Personalization, February 2nd from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Registration link for the educational event and more information can be found here: Registration Link

restor3d will also highlight other products from its portfolio of care including:

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in patient-specific musculoskeletal implants driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape.

More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

