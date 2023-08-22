SUBSCRIBE
Report: The Black Employee Experience

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

How does being Black affect the workplace experience as a life sciences professional? BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.

This second report in our Diversity in Life Sciences series explores:

  • How the Black employee experience is unique, even among workers of color
  • How sentiments related to inclusion and belonging have changed since our last report in 2020
  • What Black life sciences professionals value in DEI initiatives

Get your free copy of BioSpace’s report, the Black Employee Experience, below.

