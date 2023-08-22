Report: The Black Employee Experience

How does being Black affect the workplace experience as a life sciences professional? BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.
BioSpace surveyed our community to gain a greater understanding of Black employees’ feelings of inclusion and their perspectives on employer DEI initiatives.
This second report in our Diversity in Life Sciences series explores:
- How the Black employee experience is unique, even among workers of color
- How sentiments related to inclusion and belonging have changed since our last report in 2020
- What Black life sciences professionals value in DEI initiatives
