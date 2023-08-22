SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Employer Resources

Report: Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.

Is diversity important to the life science community? The answer is a resounding yes, but it is not without nuance.

BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.

This first report in our Diversity in Life Sciences series explores:

  • Representation in life sciences
  • How race affects an employee’s experience at work
  • Workplace discrimination
  • Pay transparency as it relates to diversity initiatives

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives report below.

Employer resources Diversity, equity & inclusion Reports
BioSpace Insights
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel