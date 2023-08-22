Report: Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives

Is diversity important to the life science community? The answer is a resounding yes, but it is not without nuance.

BioSpace surveyed our community to gain their insights and perspectives on work, their employers, and to understand who makes up the life science community.

This first report in our Diversity in Life Sciences series explores:

Representation in life sciences

How race affects an employee’s experience at work

Workplace discrimination

Pay transparency as it relates to diversity initiatives

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Diversity in Life Sciences: Current Perspectives report below.