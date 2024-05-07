Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be participating at the following May investor conferences.

RBC Capital Markets’ 2024 Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York on May 14-15. Jason K. Garland, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led discussion on May 14, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET, in addition to a series of one-on-one meetings with investors.

Craig-Hallum’s 21 st Annual Institutional Investor Conference, being held in Minneapolis on May 29. Jason K. Garland, Chief Financial officer will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with investors.

Leerink Partners' 2024 Healthcare Crossroads Conference, being held in Austin, Texas on May 28-29. Jason K. Garland, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led discussion on May 30, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. CT, in addition to a series of one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the RBC and Leerink conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

