Repligen Corporation to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2023 
WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference being held January 8-11 in San Francisco. Tony J. Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. PST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a life sciences tools and technology company that develops and markets highly innovative bioprocessing solutions and systems. Our products enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing a wide range of biological drugs, including: monoclonal antibodies; recombinant proteins; cell and gene therapies; and vaccines. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve around the globe; primarily biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, see our website at www.repligen.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com


