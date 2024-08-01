Rejuvenate Biomed and SAS tap AI to develop disease-agnostic drug repurposing discovery tools

Rejuvenate Biomed to accelerate its drug development pipeline of assets for age-related diseases using jointly developed tools

DIEPENBEEK, Belgium and CARY, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuvenate Biomed and SAS announced today a partnership to develop a user-friendly drug repurposing discovery tool for researchers and scientists to uncover medically relevant insights about drugs, diseases, and biological networks, through fast and systematic explorations of hidden biological patterns. The discovery tool will be developed on SAS® Viya®, a powerful cloud-native artificial intelligence (AI) and data platform. The partnership will unite Rejuvenate Biomed’s clinically validated AI-driven drug discovery platform and end-to-end drug development proficiency with SAS’ decades of AI expertise.

The comprehensive low-code tool will take data from known biomedical relationships and use SAS-based analytics to implement algorithms to uncover non-trivial and novel biological interactions, tapping SAS Visual Analytics for report creation. Aimed at ease of use, the tool will cater to bioscience researchers with limited coding experience, while also serving as a foundation for advanced analytics model development for cutting-edge computational biology teams.

In addition, the collaboration between the two companies equips Rejuvenate Biomed with the tools and technology necessary to further develop and scale up its drug discovery platform, third party services and drug development pipeline.

“Our partnership with SAS amplifies the core strengths of both our R&D teams,” Dr. Ann Beliën, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rejuvenate Biomed. “By embracing this partnership and leveraging the capabilities of SAS Viya, we expect to meaningfully de-risk and accelerate the development of our internal portfolio while enhancing our discovery platform and partnering capabilities.”

“Our collaboration with Rejuvenate Biomed places us at the forefront of AI in biomedical research, reinforcing our commitment to supporting cutting-edge applied AI and analytics through SAS Viya,” said Udo Sglavo, Vice President of Applied AI and Modeling at SAS. “Rejuvenate Biomed’s endorsement of SAS Viya to further develop their unique and proprietary drug discovery engine is a testament to our commitment to being the premier provider of structured and scalable AI solutions that enhance data analysis efficiency and accelerate the entire drug development life cycle.”

