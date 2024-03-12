SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

QurAlis to Present at the Stifel 2024 CNS Days

March 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, will present a corporate overview at the Stifel 2024 CNS Days being held virtually, March 19-20, 2024.

Dr. Roet’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of Dr. Roet’s presentation may be accessed via https://bit.ly/3wyluNp.

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation
At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure. We work with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a precise attention to craft, and an optimistic mindset to discover and develop effective precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a pipeline with therapeutic candidates that target specific components of ALS and FTD pathology and defined patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutation(s) and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-present-at-the-stifel-2024-cns-days-302083158.html

SOURCE QurAlis

Massachusetts
