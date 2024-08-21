Qaelon Medical Appoints Start-up Veteran Liam Burns as CEO

STRASBOURG, France, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qaelon Medical, a medical device company developing breakthrough solutions to address the devastating impact of surgical leaks has appointed medical device executive Liam Burns as chief executive officer.

In this role, Liam will lead the pioneering development and commercialization of Qaelon’s proprietary new insufflation platform that provides fast, reliable detection of surgical leaks and GI perforations that today’s visual test methods can miss.

“We are delighted to welcome Liam as the leader of the Qaelon team. His extensive experience in minimally invasive surgery and commercializing new technologies will be a critical asset as we bring our life-saving technology to the laparoscopic, robotic and endoscopic surgical markets,” said Lee Swanström, MD and President of Qaelon Medical. “As an experienced medical device leader, his insight and direction will be instrumental in establishing Qaelon as the new standard of care for insufflation and surgical leak detection.”

“I am excited to be joining the Qaelon team at this critical moment in the development of the company’s innovative solutions,” said Liam Burns. “Qaelon technology represents the first major advance in leak detection in over 50 years, with potential to substantially reduce patient suffering, mortality rates, and healthcare costs.”

Burns has a deep clinical understanding of robotic, endoscopic, and minimally invasive surgery with over 25 years of experience enhancing how surgery is performed for cancer, GI disease, and metabolic health. During that time, he has been responsible for building and leading cross-functional teams, driving product development, and commercializing innovative technologies for companies like Ethicon (JNJ), Conmed (Airseal), and Dextera (acquired by B Braun Aesculap).

About Qaelon Medical:

Qaelon is pioneering the first and only platform that combines real-time detection of life-threatening surgical leaks and state of the art surgical insufflation. The company’s breakthrough solution empowers surgical teams with definitive leak test results during surgery and GI procedures so they can take immediate corrective action before the patient leaves the operating room, thereby improving patient outcomes while reducing $1.1 Billion spent annually (U.S.) to treat surgical leaks. Qaelon builds upon existing insufflation technology used in almost every minimally invasive surgery enhanced with proprietary controls, digital sensors, software, and data algorithms.

Qaelon’s platform is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA, and is not for commercial sale in the United States.

