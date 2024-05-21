PurMinds Chief Scientific Officer to Speak at the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference

Toronto, Ontario and Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - PurMinds NeuroPharma (“PurMinds™" or the “Company”), a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on advancing a robust pipeline of small molecules, psychedelic compounds, and other modalities for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Professor Alan P. Kozikowski, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting at the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference in Boston, MA on May 23-24, 2024.

The conference brings together the world’s leading researchers and key opinion leaders from academia, industry, the nonprofit sector, and government to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the research and development of psychedelics for various health conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the progress being made toward regulatory approval of a variety of psychedelic compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for these conditions.

On May 24th at 11:45 am, Dr. Alan Kozikowski will deliver a presentation titled “From Start-Ups to the Chemistry and Biology of Psychedelic-Inspired Medicines - From the Extracellular Matrix to Inside the Cell.” In his lecture, Dr. Kozikowski will share his extensive experience working with start-up companies and the groundbreaking science behind his research. He will discuss his journey from creating novel 5-HT2C selective compounds for the treatment of schizophrenia while at UIC, to the licensing of the resulting 5-HT2C patent to a start-up and the advancement of the lead drug candidate BMB-101 for Dravet syndrome.

Dr. Kozikowski will also delve into his work on designing novel 5-HT2A agonists, which are the subject of multiple patent filings, with some of the most promising NCEs being invented at Negev Labs and PurMinds NeuroPharma. He will explore the fascinating link between 5-HT2A receptor activation and downstream signaling, focusing on the potential role of the epigenome in subsequent biological events. Notably, he will discuss how the inhibition of certain histone deacetylases appears to recapitulate some of the ultimate actions of 5-HT2A agonists in treating human diseases.

Janet Qi, CPA. MBA. Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PurMinds NeuroPharma as well as Vanessa Williamson the Chief Business Officer will be in attendance.

ABOUT PURMINDSTM

PurMinds™ is a neurological drug development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes innovative therapeutics that combine proven mechanisms of action with the powerful ability of psychedelics and other neuroplastogens to rapidly promote neuroplasticity and neuro-rejuvenation, and its drug development program includes the potential for FDA “Breakthrough Designation”. The company’s Ontario NeuroLab and Production Facility was granted by Health Canada a Dealer’s License for Controlled Drugs and Substances authorizing the production, formulation and global supply of pharma-grade Psychedelic compounds including Psilocybin and MDMA for clinical trials and research studies. PurMinds™ champions a de-risked business model that includes a multi-modal approach to drug development, progressing long-term value creation through the accelerated development of novel therapeutics, accompanied by short and mid-term revenue paths. PurMinds™ is headquartered in Toronto, ON Canada with offices in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA USA. For further information about PurMinds™ NeuroPharma, please visit the Company’s website at PurMinds.com.

