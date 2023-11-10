SUBSCRIBE
PsychoGenics Launches an Updated Corporate Identity and Brand

November 10, 2023 
2 min read

PsychoGenics Inc., the leading contract research organization specializing in central nervous system focused preclinical and translational drug discovery services, is proud to unveil its refreshed corporate identity and brand.

Coinciding with the Society for Neuroscience meeting, the company rolls out a new logo and tagline, website, and booth (#2201)

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PsychoGenics Inc. (“PsychoGenics” or the “Company”), the leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in central nervous system (CNS) focused preclinical and translational drug discovery services, is proud to unveil its refreshed corporate identity and brand. The change underscores the Company’s deep expertise and customized solutions dedicated to discovering breakthrough CNS treatments for biopharmaceutical companies, disease research foundations and government agencies.

The rebranding initiative aligns with the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) annual meeting 2023 taking place in Washington D.C. November 11-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. PsychoGenics will actively participate by exhibiting at booth # 2201 and presenting multiple posters showcasing its advancements in discovery and translational neuroscience.

Emer Leahy, Ph.D. President and CEO, PsychoGenics remarked, “Our mission is to help our clients and partners identify breakthrough treatments for severely disabling CNS conditions. Since our inception in 1999, we have taken pride in our contributions, working with hundreds of companies, foundations and Government agencies, and testing a countless small molecules and gene therapies that have led to advancements in the treatment of many CNS disorders. Our new brand expresses the essence of our identity and mission.”

In conjunction with the rebrand, the Company has launched a redesigned website that mirrors its fresh identity https://www.psychogenics.com/. Additionally, a new video has been introduced, providing insights into the Company’s AI-enabled phenotypic approach to drug discovery https://www.psychogenics.com/in-vivo-ai-platforms/.

About PsychoGenics

PsychoGenics Inc. and its discovery arm, PGI Drug Discovery LLC (collectively known as PsychoGenics), have pioneered the translation of rodent behavioral and physiological responses into robust, high-throughput and high-content phenotyping. PsychoGenics’ drug discovery platforms, SmartCube®, NeuroCube®, PhenoCube® and eCube®, have been used in shared-risk partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, including Sunovion, Roche and Karuna, resulting in the discovery of several novel compounds now in clinical trials or advanced preclinical development. PsychoGenics’ capabilities also include standard behavioral testing, electrophysiology, translational EEG, molecular biology, microdialysis and quantitative immunohistochemistry. In addition, the Company offers a variety of mouse models that support research in areas such as Huntington’s disease, autism spectrum disorders, psychosis/schizophrenia, depression, PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, muscular dystrophy, ALS, seizure disorders and pain.

New Jersey
