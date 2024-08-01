SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2024

August 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Neil Warma, interim Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences and Larry Altstiel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to conference participants.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For further information:

Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com

Please submit media inquiries to info@promisneurosciences.com.

For Investor Relations, please contact:
Precision AQ
Anne Marie Fields, Managing Director
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com
Tel. 212-362-1200

Massachusetts Canada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of a circular RNA molecule and IV bags
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Erik Digman Wiklund