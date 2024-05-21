ProKidney to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss Current Treatment Landscape of Chronic Kidney Disease Caused by Diabetes and Data from Phase 2 RMCL-002 Clinical Trial on May 28, 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET, featuring Steven G. Coca, DO, MS (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai) and Arnold L. Silva, MD, PhD (University of Arizona) who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients with moderate to severe CKD caused by diabetes as well as the importance of preserving kidney function in this patient population. To register, click here .

The event will also focus on the final data presented at the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress on May 25, 2024 from the RMCL-002 Phase 2 trial of ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Steven G. Coca, DO, MS

Steven G. Coca, DO, MS is a Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Associate Chair for Clinical and Translational Research for the Department of Internal Medicine, and the Director of Clinical Research for the Division of Nephrology. Dr. Coca’s research focuses on the utility of blood and urine biomarkers for risk stratification of patients with acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. He has been a part of several large NIH funded consortia on biomarkers in kidney disease, including TRIBE-AKI, ASSESS-AKI, CKD Biocon, and the KPMP (Kidney Precision Medicine Project). He has over 300 publications, and has received several awards, including the Distinguished Researcher Award from the American Society of Nephrology in 2021. His work on prognostic biomarkers and risk models has led to the development of KidneyIntelX, a new bioprognostic test for patients with type 2 diabetes and CKD, that was recently approved by the FDA and is commercially in use in clinical practice at several large healthcare systems.

About Arnold L. Silva, MD, PhD

Arnold L. Silva, MD, PhD is the director of the Home Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis programs at Boise Kidney & Hypertension Institute. Dr. Silva received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Biology from California State University in Fresno, CA. He received his PhD from the University of Arizona in Tucson, studying the physiology of membrane transport and cell volume regulation. He received his MD from the University of Arizona, followed with residency training in internal medicine and nephrology fellowship at the University of Arizona affiliated hospitals. Dr. Silva has been appointed Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona, and has taught in many areas of biology, biochemistry, and physiology for California State University and University of California. Dr. Silva has been very active as an independent investigator in the basic sciences and clinical research throughout his career, and currently acts as a Principal Investigator on projects for Boise Kidney.

About ProKidney

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated to potentially preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, as well as FDA and EMA guidance, supporting its ongoing Phase 3 clinical program that launched in January 2022. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

