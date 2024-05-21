Pristine Surgical Announces the Addition of Christopher Cleary to its Board of Directors

MANCHESTER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pristine Surgical, a medical device company dedicated to simplifying endoscopy with its 4K single-use digital arthroscopes, today announced the addition of Christopher Cleary to its Board of Directors. Chris recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Medtronic, where he led acquisition and investment strategies, including the landmark $50 billion acquisition of Covidien in 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Board of Directors. His extensive experience in corporate development and deep knowledge of the healthcare sector will be instrumental to the organization, enhancing our strategic initiatives, and further expanding our platform,” stated Garth Greimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental in guiding Pristine Surgical through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Chris brings over two decades of experience in corporate development, mergers, and acquisitions, having significantly impacted the medical technology industry through his strategic leadership and visionary approach. He also facilitated over 35 acquisitions, 25 investments, and orchestrated the $6 billion sale of Covidien’s medical supply assets to Cardinal Health. His strategic acumen and negotiation skills helped drive Medtronic’s growth and market expansion. Before joining Medtronic, Chris was the CEO of Alesia Capital Services. Prior to that he had a significant tenure at GE Capital, where he held various senior leadership roles.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Board of Directors at Pristine Surgical. Their innovative leadership in single-use endoscopy represents a significant advancement in patient care,” commented Chris Cleary. “I am eager to contribute to their mission, continue to build the platform’s adoption, and strategize broader opportunities for connected digital devices in the OR to benefit physicians, surgery centers, and patients.”

About Pristine Surgical

Pristine Surgical is a medical device company with a mission to simplify endoscopy. The company combines 4K single-use, digital arthroscopes with cloud-based software to make minimally invasive visualization more efficient, consistent, and safe. Pristine Surgical offers a subscription business model with transparent pricing and automated inventory management, delivering improved workflow and reduced costs to the endoscopy suite. For more information, visit pristinesurgical.com, or on LinkedIn.

