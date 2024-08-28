SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Prime Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 28, 2024 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Company management will host 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in New York, NY.
  • Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: Fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET and panel discussion, “Gene Insertion and Gene Correction,” at 5:40 p.m. ET on Monday, September 30, 2024, in New York, NY.

Live audio webcasts of each presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 90 days following the event.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around core areas of focus: hematology and immunology, liver, lung, ocular and neuromuscular. Across each core area, Prime Medicine’s initial focus is on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients, and those with high unmet need not currently addressable using other gene editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential to expand beyond the genetic diseases in its initial pipeline, potentially including immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2024 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1ABmedia.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Nurse inserts an IV line into a patient with a mask
COVID-19
FDA Limits Use of Invivyd’s COVID-19 Prophylactic as New Variants Dominate
August 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
View of Boston architecture, featuring contemporary and historic buildings
Job Trends
Massachusetts’ Biopharma Jobs Grew at Slowed Rate in 2023: Report
August 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessman being erased
Layoffs
Tome to Lay Off Almost All of Staff After Scaling Back Operations
August 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
Gene editing
Gene Editing Startup Tome Struggles to Stay Afloat Just Months After Launching
August 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac