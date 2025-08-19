Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings on September 3 in Boston, MA.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 4 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 5 at 8:35 am ET in New York, NY.

Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on September 8 at 3:20 pm ET in New York, NY.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zanidatamab has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA, conditional approval from the NMPA in China, and conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer. It is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for this indication in the U.S., Europe, and China. Zanidatamab is also being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are actively recruiting, and ZW251 is expected to enter clinical trials in 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Investor inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(604) 678-1388

ir@zymeworks.com

Media inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(604) 678-1388

media@zymeworks.com