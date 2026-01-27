Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - January 27, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets, while developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings February 18-19, 2026 virtually.

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on March 2, 2026 at 14:30 pm – 15:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) in Boston, MA.

Citizens Life Science Conference: Zymeworks’ management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat on March 11, 2026, at 10:10 am ET in Miami, FL.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company managing a portfolio of licensed healthcare assets and developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s asset and royalty aggregation strategy focuses on optimizing positive future cash flows from an emerging portfolio of licensed products such as Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) and other licensed products and product candidates, such as pasritamig. In addition, Zymeworks is also building a portfolio of healthcare assets that can generate strong cash flows, while supporting the early-stage development of innovative medicines. Zymeworks engineered and developed Ziihera, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology and has entered into separate agreements with BeOne Medicines Ltd. (formerly BeiGene, Ltd.) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutics. These capabilities have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

