Zylox-Tonbridge Hosts Investor Open Day, Showcasing Innovation Pipeline and Global Growth Strategy

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2190), a leading innovator in neurovascular and peripheral vascular interventional solutions, hosted its Investor Open Day at its Zhuhai Innovation Center, welcoming nearly 150 institutional investors and sell-side analysts.

The event highlighted the Company's strategy to build a globally competitive vascular intervention platform through R&D-driven innovation, a global-scale manufacturing platform, and an expanding global commercial footprint. Through management presentations, product demonstrations and facility tours, Zylox-Tonbridge provided investors with a comprehensive view of how its innovation engine, operating platform and global commercialization capabilities are aligned to support long-term growth.

A Differentiated Innovation Platform Advancing Precision Endovascular Care

At the event, Zylox-Tonbridge showcased a broad portfolio of commercialized and late-stage pipeline products, reflecting the increasing depth and competitiveness of its endovascular platform across both neurovascular and peripheral vascular indications.

Key products included:

ZYLOX Mammoth™ Large-Bore Thrombectomy Catheter, China's only 12F–18F peripheral thrombectomy catheter, designed with a proprietary flared tip to enable high-efficiency clot removal for deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Feilong™ Embolization Assist Stent, the first in its category in China to utilize DFT (Drawn Filled Tubing) braided technology, enabling full-length radiopacity to enhance procedural precision and clinical confidence.

The Company also highlighted its image-guided endovascular therapy platform, centered on its intravascular optical coherence tomography (OCT) system and the ZYLOX Pantheris™ atherectomy catheter, the world's only commercially available solution enabling real-time visualization-guided plaque removal in peripheral arteries. This technology represents a significant advance toward precision-based, image-guided intervention, an increasingly important standard of care in global endovascular practice.

Innovation and Globalization as the Dual Engines of Sustainable Growth

During discussions with investors, Zylox-Tonbridge's management team outlined how the Company is scaling its business through the integration of product innovation, manufacturing industrialization and global commercialization.

Dr. Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zylox-Tonbridge, commented:

"We are building Zylox-Tonbridge into a globally competitive vascular intervention platform by combining clinically meaningful innovation with a global-scale, growth-ready manufacturing platform and a rapidly expanding international commercial infrastructure. This integrated model allows us to translate R&D excellence into sustainable global growth."

By 2025, cumulative use of Zylox-Tonbridge products exceeded one million procedures, underscoring strong physician adoption of the Company's technologies.

Global expansion continues to accelerate. By the end of 2025, Zylox-Tonbridge had established commercial coverage in 83 countries and regions and built strategic partnerships with more than 80 distributors and commercial partners worldwide. The Company is now focused on further strengthening its global operating platform, spanning regulatory, manufacturing, quality systems and go-to-market execution, to support continued organic growth and selective external expansion in major international medtech markets.

About Zylox-Tonbridge

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zylox-Tonbridge", HKEX: 2190) is a medical technology company dedicated to the innovative research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical devices in the field of vascular intervention. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technology platforms and strong commercialization capabilities, Zylox-Tonbridge adheres to the brand philosophy of "Innovation for Quality Life". The Company is committed to providing patients with high-quality, affordable medical devices and services, enabling more people to benefit from the improved quality of life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website at https://www.zyloxtb.com/.

