Zomedica Launches Enhanced Equine Insulin Assay for the TRUFORMA(R) Diagnostic Platform Featuring an Extended Range and Automatic Sample Dilution

The TRUFORMA Platform now has the widest dynamic range (without manual dilution) available either at the Point of Care or from a Reference Lab

Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced an update to one of their fastest growing assays, insulin for equine plasma. This update increases the test's already industry-leading point of care dynamic range and adds a new function, automatic sample dilution, that allows a veterinarian to measure insulin at the highest levels with no additional steps or increase in time-to-result on the TRUFORMA In-Clinic Biosensor Testing Platform.

"When we introduced our equine insulin assay in October of 2024, one of the most frequent requests we received was for a dilution protocol to measure insulin level in horses suspected to be greater than 250 µU/mL," said Ian Harmon, Senior Director, R&D. Ian continues, "In response, rather than validating an external dilution protocol that would involve additional steps for the veterinarian and staff, our engineers designed a way to have the TRUFORMA device automatically dilute the sample for them and run the test with no additional time or steps. The user simply selects the ‘Auto Dilute' option from the test menu screen, and the TRUFORMA device takes it from there. The uniqueness of our single-use test cartridges allows us this flexibility of design and is something that no other platform can do."

By having the TRUFORMA device perform the dilution automatically on the existing test cartridge, consistency from test-to-test is assured and the staff is freed from having to perform a tedious additional task.

The Zomedica R&D team was also able to increase the already industry-leading dynamic range of the standard (or default, undiluted) in-clinic insulin test by 60%! The chart below illustrates the new dynamic ranges for both the default and auto dilute protocols, making the TRUFORMA insulin test for equine plasma the most dynamic test of its kind in the world.

T.J. Barclay, DVM, Senior Professional Services Veterinarian for Zomedica, commented, "In recent years, insulin dysregulation in horses and ponies has been increasingly recognized as the most significant risk factor for developing laminitis. In the more severe cases, insulin levels may be above a test's upper limit of detection, rendering us unable to determine by serial monitoring if our treatment is effective. In those cases, quantifying extremely high insulin levels has required sending samples to a reference lab where they can perform sample dilutions. Having a device that gives us results in minutes at the point of care that has a both a high dynamic range by default and a process that dilutes the sample on demand covers all patient types we may encounter, helping us make quicker decisions during the treatment and monitoring process."

With the increased dynamic range and new automatic dilution function, along with the consistency, accuracy, and convenience of the original assay, Zomedica has set a new standard for point of care equine insulin testing.

The TRUFORMA Insulin assay for equine plasma with automatic sample dilution may be ordered now from Zomedica. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com .

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $65 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

