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Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 8 with a fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the fireside chat.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts:

 

Media

Troy Kirkpatrick

614-284-1926

troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Kirsten Fallon

781-779-5561

kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-47th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302787549.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

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