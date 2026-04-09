SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

April 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 330-6710 and using conference ID 7090861. International callers should dial +1 (213) 279-1505 and use conference ID 7090861.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. 

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

 

Contacts:



Media

 Investors

Troy Kirkpatrick

David DeMartino

614-284-1926 

646-531-6115

troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com





Kirsten Fallon

Zach Weiner

781-779-5561

908-591-6955

kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-302737137.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of downtown Indianapolis skyscrapers
Job Trends
Beyond the Cornfields, Indiana’s Life Sciences Industry Grows Tall
March 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Grab the amazing business flat stickers icons. This pack contains 50 icons depicting business analysis concepts. It had charts and graphs of different kinds. This pack is in the flat stickers style.
Clinical research
Pharma R&D Spend Drops 3.6% as Pipeline Prioritizations Take Shape
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel