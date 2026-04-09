Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WARSAW, Ind., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced its first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Individuals in the U.S. and Canada who wish to dial into the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 330-6710 and using conference ID 7090861. International callers should dial +1 (213) 279-1505 and use conference ID 7090861.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Contacts :



Media Investors Troy Kirkpatrick David DeMartino 614-284-1926 646-531-6115 troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com







Kirsten Fallon Zach Weiner 781-779-5561 908-591-6955 kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

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SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.