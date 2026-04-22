Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstract Acceptance at ASCO 2026 Featuring Azenosertib in Combination with Paclitaxel for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Results from Part 1 of the Phase 1b MUIR trial to be presented at annual meeting in June

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has accepted an abstract for presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, which will be held June 1-5, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

"We are pleased that data from Part 1 of the MUIR trial focusing on azenosertib in combination with paclitaxel in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) have been accepted for presentation at ASCO," said Julie Eastland, Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. "Paclitaxel is a commonly used agent across multiple tumor types, including in ovarian cancer. The azenosertib-paclitaxel data from MUIR Part 1 will showcase combinability and activity in an all-comer setting, which we believe indicates the broad potential for azenosertib in multiple lines of ovarian cancer and other tumor types. With our core strategic focus on advancing azenosertib in registration-intended trials as a monotherapy in the biomarker-selected Cyclin E1-positive PROC population through our DENALI and ASPENOVA trials, the MUIR trial represents an important part of our broader pipeline strategy.”

Accepted Abstract Title: Azenosertib Plus Paclitaxel for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer: Results From a Phase 1b Study

Abstract Number: 5529

Session Type / Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer

Poster Board: 195

Date/Time: June 1, 2026; 9am-12pm CDT



About MUIR Clinical Trial

MUIR (ZN-c3-002) is a multi-part, open-label Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT04516447) evaluating the safety, efficacy, and preliminary clinical activity of azenosertib in combination in patients with ovarian cancer.

Part 1 enrolled patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) treated with azenosertib in combination with one of four chemotherapy regimens: carboplatin, gemcitabine, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, or paclitaxel. Primary objectives are safety and tolerability, with key secondary objectives including clinical activity assessed by objective response rate, duration of response, and progression-free survival per RECIST v1.1.

Part 2 is evaluating azenosertib plus bevacizumab as maintenance regimen (first [1L] or second line [2L]) in patients with advanced ovarian, peritoneal, or fallopian tube cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy. The dose expansion portion will evaluate azenosertib at the recommended dose in combination with bevacizumab in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in 2L who progressed while on a PARP inhibitor for 1L maintenance. The primary objective is safety and tolerability; secondary objectives include preliminary clinical activity of the combination as assessed by progression-free survival for the dose expansion portion.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is an investigational, potentially first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated in clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

Azenosertib is in late-stage development as a potential treatment for Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). There is currently no approved treatment option specifically for this biomarker-selected population which comprises approximately 50% of PROC patients. Cyclin E1 protein overexpression has been established as a sensitive and specific predictive biomarker for identifying patients who could potentially derive benefit from azenosertib treatment, based on retrospective analysis of azenosertib studies in PROC. Validation of the Cyclin E1 companion diagnostic assay is ongoing in the DENALI and ASPENOVA trials.

Azenosertib has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with Cyclin E1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Fast Track Designation is intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies that have the potential to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the continued development of azenosertib; the clinical and therapeutic potential of azenosertib; the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class; the potential benefits of azenosertib, including the potential for azenosertib to be an important treatment option for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types; the combinability of azenosertib with other agents and the potential benefits thereof; the importance of the MUIR trial to the Company’s broader pipeline strategy; the broad franchise potential of azenosertib; the Company’s biomarker-driven strategy for azenosertib; and the Company’s participation at ASCO. The terms “anticipate,” “advance,” “believe,” “design,” “develop,” “expect,” “focus,” “intent,” “look forward,” “objective,” “on track,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “runway,” “strategy,” “target,” “upcoming,” and “will” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of azenosertib; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; the interim, initial, “topline,” and preliminary data from our clinical trials may change as more patient data becomes available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.



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Contact:

Aron Feingold

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@zentalis.com