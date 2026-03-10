Press release – No. 5 / 2026

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences in March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 9, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2026.

2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit, March 9-11 in Miami

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host investor meetings on Tuesday, March 10.

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, March 10-12 in Miami

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host investor meetings on Wednesday, March 11 and participate in a fireside chat at 2:00pm EDT (7:00pm CET)

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at Zealand Pharma - 1755610, and accessible through the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/, where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

DNB Carnegie Healthcare Conference, March 10-12 in Stockholm

Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings on Thursday, March 12.

BNP Paribas 2026 Healthcare Conference, March 24 in London

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host investor meetings on Tuesday, March 24.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com