Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2026

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company announcement – No. 2 / 2026

Zealand Pharma convenes its Annual General Meeting 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 19, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, hereby convenes its Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Board of Directors of Zealand Pharma A/S hereby convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on:

Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 03:00 PM (CET) / 9:00 (ET)

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting (hybrid meeting), allowing shareholders to participate either electronically or in person.

The meeting will be conducted electronically via the virtual meeting portal hosted by Computershare A/S, and physically at the Company’s registered office at Sydmarken 11, DK‑2860 Søborg, Denmark.

Further information, including the agenda and practical details regarding participation and voting, is set out in the accompanying materials.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

