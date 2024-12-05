Zavation Appoints Lane Major as Chief Executive Officer

FLOWOOD, Miss., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products, LLC (“Zavation”), one of the largest privately held spinal device technology companies globally and a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital (“Gemspring”), today announced the appointment of Lane Major as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Major succeeds Zavation founder Jeffrey Johnson, who will continue to support the business as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Major brings over 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare and life sciences. In 2004, he co-founded K2M, Inc., a global innovator in complex spine and minimally invasive technologies, where he helped scale the company to $300 million in revenue as COO and Chief Strategy Officer. He played a key role in transformative milestones, including a private equity exit, an IPO, and K2M’s $1.4 billion acquisition by Stryker Corporation in 2018. At Stryker, he led the Spine division as Vice President and General Manager, overseeing strategic expansions such as the $500 million acquisition of Mobius Imaging and Cardan Robotics.

Mr. Johnson remarked, “As Zavation embarks on its next phase of growth, it is crucial that our next CEO embodies our values, shares our goals, and aligns with our long-term vision. Lane is an established leader in the spine industry, a great cultural fit, and deeply committed to delivering best-in-class services to our customers. I’m excited to work closely with him to build on our success and drive Zavation forward.”

“Jeffrey’s vision and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences have truly set Zavation apart,” said Mr. Major. “I am thrilled to join such an exceptional organization and excited to collaborate with Jeffrey and the entire team. Together, we will continue to invest in our in-house design expertise and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, driving innovation to deliver cutting-edge spinal solutions for customers worldwide.”

“We are excited to welcome Lane to Zavation,” said Chirag Hirawat, Principal at Gemspring. “With decades of leadership in the spinal devices industry, Lane has a proven track record of driving sustainable, long-term growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. His dedication to customer service will be an invaluable asset as he takes on this role. I look forward to collaborating with Jeffrey and the Board to support Lane in leading Zavation into its next phase of growth.”

About Zavation

Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has commercialized over 25 product families since inception, experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of numerous distributors across the United States. The company operates two vertically integrated facilities located in Flowood, MS and St. Louis, MO. To learn more information about Zavation and the company’s suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Westport, Connecticut

$3.8 billion

$1 billion

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $1 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors.

