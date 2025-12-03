YD Bio Limited Expands OkaiDx™ Testing Portfolio to Pancreatic and Colorectal Cancer Detection Across the U.S. and Provides Clinical Research Update on Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today provided an update to its November 5, 2025 announcement regarding U.S. access to the OkaiDx™ platform for post‑treatment breast cancer monitoring, detailing the continued expansion of OkaiDx™ blood‑based testing platform to pancreatic and colorectal cancer detections while presenting new clinical advances in early pancreatic cancer detection.

Building on the Company’s previously announced support for the research‑use‑only OkaiDx breast cancer monitoring assay available through EG BioMed’s CLIA/CAP‑certified laboratory, YD Bio and its affiliate have broadened clinical service availability of the OkaiDx platform in the United States. The Company now offers blood‑based testing services for pancreatic and colorectal cancer detection across 44 states through EG BioMed’s accredited laboratory in Washington. Access is supported by a nationwide telehealth physician network that provides virtual consultations, test authorization, and ongoing patient support, together with an at‑home blood collection partner that streamlines sample collection and logistics for patients and research collaborators.

To extend reach in family primary care and women’s health settings, YD Bio and EG BioMed have executed new memorandums of understanding with multiple medical groups. These partnerships integrate OkaiDx testing into everyday clinical workflows and expand access for individuals who may benefit from proactive detection and monitoring in the U.S.

The Company would also like to share important updated data from YD Bio’s affiliate EG BioMed US Inc.’s ongoing study of the OkaiDx Detect Pancreatic Cancer Test, conducted under Taipei Medical University-JIRB approval (IRB ID: N202105091). The assay demonstrated 93.8% sensitivity for early‑stage (stage I–II) pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), 100% sensitivity in late‑stage PDAC, 97.3% specificity in healthy individuals, and 97.7% overall accuracy in a study of 100 PDAC patients and 500 healthy controls. These data underscore the potential of cfDNA methylation biomarkers, including ZFP30, to improve detection at earlier stages when treatment options may be more effective.

The OkaiDx Detect Pancreatic Cancer test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, results are from an independently conducted EG BioMed study and remain under validation.

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company focused on advancing clinical trials, new drug development, cancer prevention diagnostics, and stem cell and exosome therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientific innovation and precision medicine. In addition to its R&D efforts, YD Bio Limited is a recognized supplier of clinical trial drugs and has expanded into the development and distribution of post-market auxiliary products. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.ydesgroup.com

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, YD Bio’s business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on YD Bio’s current expectations and projections about future events that YD Bio believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. YD Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although YD Bio believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and YD Bio cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in YD Bio’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

