Xenix Medical Announces FDA Clearance of the Riva® Anchor Spinopelvic Fixation System with NanoACTIV™ Surface Technology

Represents First Spinopelvic Fixation System with FDA Nanotechnology Designation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InterbodyFusion--Xenix Medical today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for its Riva Anchor Spinopelvic Fixation System, designed to facilitate fusion of the sacroiliac (SI) joint at the base of a posterior lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion construct.

The system is comprised of a Riva Anchor SI joint fusion implant that attaches to the Riva Posterior Pedicle Fixation System. It incorporates the company’s signature NanoACTIV surface technology and self-harvesting bone apertures to support postoperative bone growth and fusion. NanoACTIV is a proprietary combination of micro- and nano-scaled surface textures shown to exhibit specific osteogenic differentiation and an endogenous cellular and biochemical response, earning it an FDA nanotechnology designation.

“The addition of NanoACTIV surface technology to the rapidly-growing spinopelvic market segment cannot be overstated,” commented Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical. “While competitive technologies attempt fusion or solely rely on stabilization, Riva Anchor is designed to create an environment for true arthrodesis due to NanoACTIV’s osteogenic properties. This is especially important since the SI joint fusion serves as the biomechanical foundation of the entire long fusion construct.”

Key Features of the Riva Anchor Spinopelvic Fixation System:

NanoACTIV surface technology

Self-harvesting bone apertures

Intended to be used with the company’s Riva® Posterior Fixation System

Accepts 5.5mm and 6.0mm rods

Dual-lead fully threaded implant

Designed to be implanted using navigation, fluoroscopy, or an open approach

"The need to provide stability at the distal end of a long spine fusion construct as well as fuse the SI joints is becoming more and more understood. This is due to the very high biomechanical forces at the end of the construct,” commented Todd Abel, MD, Neurosurgeon at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Knoxville. "The Riva Anchor system is an elegant solution that easily attaches to the base of a unitary posterior rod. I have used several of the existing systems, and there is a recurring issue of inconsistent fusion across the joint, causing haloing or loosening of the screws. What sets the Riva Anchor apart is its NanoACTIV surface - the only spinopelvic system designated by the FDA to have an osteogenic effect."

Xenix is preparing for limited commercial launch. Contact us at info@xenixmedical.com if you are interested in participating or would like additional information.

About Xenix Medical

Xenix Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative spinal fixation solutions that improve surgical outcomes and simplify the operative experience. Guided by the belief that The Science of Innovation drives better patient care, Xenix Medical is committed to advancing the standard of spinal surgery through thoughtful engineering unconstrained by industry norms.

Company Contact

Ryan Phillips rphillips@xenixmedical.com