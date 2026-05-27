X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases, today announced that management will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases by developing and commercializing innovative therapies in areas with significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in diseases of the immune system and CXCR4 biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is approved in the U.S. and EU as XOLREMDI® for patients with WHIM syndrome. The Company is currently conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

X4 Investor Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Jenny Kobin

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@x4pharma.com

Source: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.