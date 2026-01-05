WuXi Biologics Achieves ISO 20400 Certification, Setting Benchmark in Sustainable Procurement

WUXI, China, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) announced it has achieved ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement certification, an internationally recognized standard that integrates sustainability principles into procurement practices and promotes transparency and responsibility across the supply chain. This recognition highlights WuXi Biologics' outstanding performance in sustainability and showcases the company's dedicated efforts in strengthening supply chain resilience.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "As a member and active participant of PSCI*, WuXi Biologics adheres to world-leading management strategies to build a robust supply chain that ultimately serves as the value chain empowering sustainable business growth. We deliver high-quality solutions to meet global client demands while making active contributions that spearhead responsible value chain advancement in the pharmaceutical industry."

Supplier Lifecycle Management

WuXi Biologics has embedded sustainability principles across its entire system of supplier lifecycle management — from supplier due diligence and admission, to risk management and engagement, to performance review and termination. This not only ensures that suppliers consistently meet quality, compliance, and sustainability standards throughout their partnerships, but also enables transparent and traceable supply chains, mitigates risks, improves operational efficiency, and drives responsible practices among suppliers.

Net-Zero Across Value Chain

Deeply understanding the importance of tackling climate change, WuXi Biologics has adopted an integrated strategy with measurable SBTi targets and refined roadmaps. While diligently pursuing its own climate goals, the company also actively engages with suppliers through comprehensive sustainable supply chain management to help achieve positive impacts across the entire value chain.

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP "A List" for Climate Change, Water Security, Supplier Engagement Assessment; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

*PSCI: Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative, the leading association for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies with a common vision of excellence in safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the global healthcare value chain.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-achieves-iso-20400-certification-setting-benchmark-in-sustainable-procurement-302652320.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics