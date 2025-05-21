Worldwide Clinical Trials Joins WCG’s Avoca Quality Consortium to Elevate Clinical Trial Quality

Global CRO Enhances Customer Success Through Industry-Leading Best Practices and Collaboration

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CROleader--Worldwide Clinical Trials, a global contract research organization (CRO), is proud to announce its membership in WCG's Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC). This strategic move underscores Worldwide's commitment to enhancing quality, efficiency, and regulatory compliance through industry collaboration and best practices, ensuring that its clinical trials meet the highest standards and deliver faster, more reliable outcomes for customers.

The AQC is a collaborative network of more than 200 life sciences companies, including sponsors, CROs, clinical sites, and service providers. Its mission is to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to share knowledge, practices, and tools, thereby elevating clinical trial quality, driving efficiency, and mitigating risk.

"AQC membership is part of our strategy to enhance our customers' clinical trials with top-tier quality and compliance,” said Kellie MacLeod, Executive Vice President, Global Quality Assurance at Worldwide Clinical Trials. “The AQC's best practices and tools will help streamline our processes for faster outcomes while enabling us to stay ahead of regulatory changes to proactively manage risks. Additionally, collaboration with AQC industry leaders will foster innovation, bringing new and improved methodologies to our customers, building continued trust and partnership to enhance the value of our services."

“WCG’s Avoca Quality Consortium welcomes all stakeholder voices to the table, and we are thrilled to have Worldwide Clinical Trials join as a new member," expressed Michelle Webb, Vice President, Avoca Quality Consortium, Quality Solutions and Strategic Partnering at WCG. "Worldwide Clinical Trials, together with our other AQC members, bring important issues to light and sparks essential discussions on pivotal industry topics. These collaborative efforts embody the AQC’s role – to steer the clinical trial industry towards innovative solutions, foster quality, and build efficiencies – all while keeping the patient top of mind and at the heart of what we do."

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications – from discovery to reality. Worldwide’s capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

About Avoca Quality Consortium:

Avoca, a WCG company, is dedicated to improving quality and compliance in the clinical trial execution process. Integrating deep subject matter expertise with industry-leading approaches and technology, we tailor solutions that help companies build industry-leading quality management, inspection readiness, and effective oversight systems into existing processes. Our mission is to have a positive impact on all clinical trials by helping clinical research companies increase quality, ensure compliance, and improve efficiency so that medicines can reach patients faster. Avoca joined the WCG family of companies in 2021. For more information, visit www.theavocagroup.com.

